Cortex Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $91.97 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

