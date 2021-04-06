Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,601 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $110,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Shares of COST traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $361.72. 30,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,792. The company has a market capitalization of $160.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $289.57 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

