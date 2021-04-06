Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $360.82 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.57 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

