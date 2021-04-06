COTI Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. COTI has a total market cap of $280.72 million and $115.43 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00104398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $438.91 or 0.00754676 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011920 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

