Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,714,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of Coty worth $54,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Coty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Coty by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 62,769 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 69,563 shares during the period. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

