COVER Protocol Price Hits $467.88 on Exchanges (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.57 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $467.88 or 0.00800467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00288046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00104653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.81 or 0.00747299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00030434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,381.42 or 0.99880336 BTC.

COVER Protocol Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,065 tokens. The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com . The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.