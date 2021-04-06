Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Hits $351,495.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $351,495.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.
Covesting Token Profile
Buying and Selling Covesting
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.