Covesting (COV) 1-Day Volume Hits $351,495.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and approximately $351,495.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covesting has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Covesting (COV) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

