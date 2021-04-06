Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.49

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.49 and last traded at $174.20, with a volume of 2692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.07.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

