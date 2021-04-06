Craig Hallum Raises Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KRUS. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. 5,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. The company had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

