Cream (CRM) Trading 71.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 78.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $86,529.45 and $42.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,008.43 or 0.99658283 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00037229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.76 or 0.00461734 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.07 or 0.00831633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.03 or 0.00324757 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

