Cred Trading Up 53.1% Over Last Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 60.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cred has traded up 53.1% against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00057136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00670128 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00075295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030470 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

About Cred

LBA is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.