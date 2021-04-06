Credit Suisse AG Acquires 18,209 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of AngioDynamics worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 70,655 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $894.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

