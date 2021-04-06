Credit Suisse AG Acquires 201,232 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 238.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.36% of National CineMedia worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 193,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National CineMedia by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 730,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 120,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.06.

NCMI opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.94 million, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.67.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark B. Segall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $86,113.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

