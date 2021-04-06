Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of TCR2 Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

TCRR stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). On average, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

