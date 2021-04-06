Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 85.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.