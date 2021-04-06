Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steelcase by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after buying an additional 1,252,350 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after buying an additional 931,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Steelcase by 809.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 625,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Steelcase by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,034,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 403,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

