Credit Suisse AG Buys 17,855 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of The Andersons worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.76 million, a PE ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

