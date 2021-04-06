Credit Suisse AG Buys 20,015 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 122.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of SI-BONE worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

SIBN stock opened at $30.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $35.68.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 3,268 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $94,804.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,933,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,031,294 shares of company stock valued at $31,536,797. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.