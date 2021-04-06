Credit Suisse AG Buys 29,794 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Lantheus worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lantheus by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 646,803 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,221,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 513.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 952,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,074,000 after buying an additional 797,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

LNTH stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 267.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.