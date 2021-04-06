Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,516 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

