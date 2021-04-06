Credit Suisse AG Buys 82,257 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,257 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Agenus worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 60.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $622.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.86. Agenus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

