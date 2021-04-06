Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,730 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of CEVA worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5,970.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

