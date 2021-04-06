Credit Suisse AG Buys New Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Forma Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.00. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

