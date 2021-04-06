Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,550 shares of company stock valued at $317,189 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

