Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of Hawaiian worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of HA opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.