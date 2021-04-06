Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Blucora worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.92 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

