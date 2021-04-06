Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 63,762 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

