Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) by 138.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 3.19% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA RWGV opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

