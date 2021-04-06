Credit Suisse AG Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of ArcBest worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

