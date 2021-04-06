Credit Suisse AG Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 139.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,069 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Enerplus worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,290,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 530,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 466,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ERF opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

