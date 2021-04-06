Credit Suisse AG Has $1.06 Million Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna cut Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.