Credit Suisse AG Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGT. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.90.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $250.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

