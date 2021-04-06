Credit Suisse AG Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after buying an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after buying an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 586,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRTN stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

