Credit Suisse AG Has $1.11 Million Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Matthews International worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.