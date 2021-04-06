Credit Suisse AG Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Oxford Industries worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 186.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 58.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 38,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

