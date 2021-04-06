Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $7,773,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

