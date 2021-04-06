Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.04 Million in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLDR. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

