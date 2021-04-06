Credit Suisse AG Invests $1.07 Million in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,590 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,378. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

