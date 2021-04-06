Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of ITOS opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.97. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

