Credit Suisse AG Purchases 18,099 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,435,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,734 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth about $7,998,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.71, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,396.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,779,894. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.