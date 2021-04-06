Credit Suisse AG Purchases 25,627 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of A10 Networks worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,395,000 after buying an additional 241,625 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,621,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 415,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 23.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock valued at $131,486. Corporate insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.76 million, a P/E ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

