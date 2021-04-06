Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,756 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Quanterix worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Quanterix by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,077. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,277 shares of company stock worth $4,335,139. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

