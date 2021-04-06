Credit Suisse AG Purchases New Shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $2,834,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 199,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRDF opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $366.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

