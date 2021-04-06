Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 15,213 Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Keros Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $749,384.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,709 in the last ninety days.

Shares of KROS opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.05.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Keros Therapeutics Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.