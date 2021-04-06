Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at $35,392,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,502 shares of company stock worth $618,535. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

