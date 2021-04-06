Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

