Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Premier Financial worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,432,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.47. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.62.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.