Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKL. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

