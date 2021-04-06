Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,154 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares in the company, valued at $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.35 million, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNDA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

