Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

CIK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 12,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

