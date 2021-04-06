Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
CIK traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 12,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,721. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.46.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
